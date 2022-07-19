WWE legend Jesse Ventura teases possible Presidential Run

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura has teased a United States Presidential run ahead of the 2024 election.

Ventura had a highly-acclaimed career as a wrestler and commentator in WWE. He eventually joined the Hall of Fame in 2004. Since his retirement from the ring, The Body has started a political career and served as the Governor of Minnesota from 1991-1995.

The 71-year-old recently joined AEW star Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the interview, Jesse Ventura hinted that he may run for the highest office in the United States in 2024. If he decides to, he will run as a member of the soon-to-be-formed Forward Party.

“I tell them, ‘Look, if you want the key to whether I’m going to run for office [Presidential campaign], look at what my hair is doing cause I said, ‘If I’m gonna run, you’re going to see me get a haircut. Now it’s more serious than ever...I’ve been communicating and working very close now with Andrew Yang, and Andrew Yang is the real deal and Andrew Yang is forming what’s going to be called the Forward Party." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Is this the first time the WWE Hall of Famer hinted at a Presidential Run?

Jesse Ventura hinted that he was going to run for President in 2020 with the Green party but ultimately backed out due to health reasons. It will be interesting to see if The Body gives it a go in a couple of years.

"Ok, I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters," Ventura wrote in a tweet.

It remains to be seen whether the WWE Hall of Famer will eventually run for the Presidency in 2024.

