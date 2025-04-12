72-year-old legend signs a new WWE deal!

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and the company has a few surprises in store ahead of the event. Today, the second-longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, The Honky Tonk Man, revealed he signed a new deal with the company.

Ad

The Intercontinental Championship has been known as the workhorse title of the men's division for decades. The Honky Tonk Man immortalized himself in the company's history books as one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions of all time.

Today, a press release via Facebook revealed that the 72-year-old veteran has signed a new Legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran also had a few words to share, expressing his gratitude for getting a new deal and immortalizing his character forever.

Ad

Trending

"This Legends Deal is a reflection of my time and impact in WWE during the era it was becoming a global phenomenon. The relationship with WWE has been mutually beneficial and I am honored by their continued commitment to ensure the Honky Tonk Man character and intellectual property will live on forever," Honk Tonk Man's official statement.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man's record was broken in 2023

For over three decades, The Honky Tonk Man was the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran held the title for 453 days in a single reign, and many assumed no superstar would come near the record.

In 2022, Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on Friday Night SmackDown and started his reign of terror on the blue brand. In the coming year, he dominated the division and took the title to Monday Night RAW, where he crossed The Honky Tonk Man's record in September 2023.

Ad

However, the reign continued for a few months, during which he entered WrestleMania 40 with the title. In April 2024, The Ring General's reign ended when he lost to Sami Zayn. It'll be interesting to see if any superstar can break Gunther's record in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More