73-year-old legend reveals Vince McMahon's surprising reaction to him leaving early and missing an appearance (Exclusive)

73-year-old legend Dutch Mantell revealed an interesting Vince McMahon story on the latest episode of Smack Talk. It happened years ago in his final WWE tenure, and Mantell shared McMahon's reaction to him leaving early.

It happened around late 2015 when Dutch Mantell, then known as Zeb Colter, returned as the manager of Alberto Del Rio - who had just gotten released from WWE a year prior. While the partnership between him and Del Rio didn't work out, it was still an interesting and brief chapter in Mantell's career.

On Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed that he once left a show prematurely despite him being booked to go out with Alberto Del Rio. The wrestling veteran said that nobody told him to stay.

"I was supposed to go to the ring one night with my new protege, Alberto Del Rio, and I left. And somebody asked, 'Why'd you leave?' and I said 'Because nobody told me to stay'. And they didn't. I didn't even know Del Rio had another segment coming up, but he did, and I was 30-40 miles down the road by the time, and somebody asked, 'Where's Zeb? Where's Zeb?'" (4:16-4:46)

He then revealed Vince McMahon's surprising reaction to the situation:

"And you know what? Vince [McMahon] said 'Well, that son of a b**ch' and that's all he said. And on Monday, he didn't say nothing. I mean, you spend enough time in the business and you get respect just from being there. That was when I came back from an injury - I fell and broke my leg and I was messed up anyway. But needless to say, he didn't say anything to me." (4:47-5:21)

Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon is on a "mission" after his hostile return to WWE

It has now been two months since Vince McMahon underwent a hostile takeover of WWE, resulting in the exit of a few major board members and fueling rumors of the company's sale.

On an episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that he believes Vince McMahon is on a mission to get even:

"See he has a mission. He has a mission to pay back those people who kind of screwed him, or he thinks who screwed him six months ago or whatever. And he won't quit till he does it. He is very, very, he wants to get even," Dutch Mantell said.

