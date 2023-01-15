"He won't quit till he does it" - Wrestling veteran explains Vince McMahon's mission after returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has got the whole world talking. Not just the wrestling media, but mainstream outlets are also covering this story. The veteran Dutch Mantell recently explained the motivation behind the 77-year-old's return to the company.

Vince McMahon retired midway through 2022 after multiple reports came out about him paying hush money to cover up sexual abuse allegations. It was the biggest story of 2022. This year has started in equally explosive fashion as the former Royal Rumble winner returned to WWE as the executive chairman.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Vince McMahon returned to pay back the people who screwed him over in the first place.

"It's been an interesting week and I've read alot, all kind of different sources and business sources and Forbes and everybody else... I read about a WWE building, a new office in Stamford. Yeah, it's about ready to go. But they thought Vince went back to Stamford to sit down [...]. He went home to conduct business and get even. See he has a mission. He has a mission to pay back those people who kind of screwed him, or he thinks who screwed him six months ago or whatever. And he won't quit till he does it. He is very, very, he wants to get even," Dutch Mantell said. [From 18:00 to 19:13]

Vince McMahon reportedly selling WWE to Saudi Arabia was mocked on AEW Rampage

The reported reason for Vince McMahon's WWE return was that he was looking to sell the company. A few days back, reports emerged that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had bought the company. This prompted a major fan backlash online, but the reports were dismissed as false within a few hours.

That did not stop AEW star Max Caster from firing shots at the rival company for the Saudi rumors.

"We never had to sell out for blood money," Max Caster said.

This line was uttered during the Acclaimed's entrance for their promo segment on AEW Rampage. Max Caster has taken shots many times before, and most fans expected the AEW tag team champion to reference the rumored sale in his raps.

