"Screw the Ric Flair documentary"- WWE veteran believes there should be a movie about the ongoing Vince McMahon saga (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's return to power in WWE has been the most talked about subject in wrestling recently. Former manager Dutch Mantell believes this ongoing saga deserves its own movie or documentary.

The 77-year-old retired midway through 2022. However, Vince started 2023 by forcing a return to the company he built into a global behemoth. Vince McMahon is now back as a board member as well as the executive chairman of WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell joked that instead of releasing the upcoming Ric Flair documentary, WWE should work on a movie to document all the corporate events going on in the company.

"Anyway, you hear a lot of things and this is a big, big deal in the business world. It is everywhere, not just in wrestling sites. It's on all the business sites and everything else. It's a huge deal [...]. And because they got rid of him [Vince McMahon], he actually would come back and fired two members of the board, right? Hey, this is a great soap opera. If they don't make a movie out of this, I don't know what they [are doing]," Dutch Mantell said.

The veteran continued:

"Screw the Ric Flair documentary. Do one on this one because here you got all kind of angles running here, backstabbing, lying. I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall when Vince was reinstated Wednesday." [From 9:24 to 11:00]

Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE

Stephanie McMahon was appointed as the co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan when Vince McMahon announced his retirement in July 2022. It caused a change in plans for Stephanie, who was scheduled to take a leave.

In a recent statement, she announced that she was resigning from all her positions in WWE and would be taking the leave she had initially planned.

Stephanie's husband, Triple H, is still in charge of creative duties for the weekly shows as things stand.

