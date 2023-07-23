73-year-old legend urges WWE to put a rocket on LA Knight's a** and "just let him go" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how WWE should solely listen to how the fans are reacting and push LA Knight to the moon.

It's no secret that viewers have been craving to see Knight be elevated to the main event picture in the global juggernaut. While many expected him to win the MITB match, they were left disappointed after Damian Priest unhooked the briefcase.

If that wasn't enough, LA Knight also didn't advance in the US Title Invitational Tournament after losing the four-way match on SmackDown. As such, his fans have become frustrated with his back-to-back losses in the company.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained how it goes down to the fans to decide who should be in the top spot on the roster. The former WWE manager stated it was about time the promotion put a rocket on LA Knight's a** and pushed him to the moon before the reactions dissipated.

"Listen, fans are arbitrators of who they want. Not me, not you, not anybody else. Even the creative. They can sit back there, and if they don't hear those fans say, 'Yeah,' and everybody heard it loud and clear tonight about LA Knight. Let's put a rocket on his a** and just let him go," said Dutch Mantell. [16:42 - 17:02]

What's next for LA Knight in WWE?

While fans are now predicting what LA Knight could do with SummerSlam 2023 inching closer, a recent report explored reasons why his push could slow down.

As per rumors, the 40-year-old isn't good at "backstage politics" and has the habit of rubbing people the wrong way. That being said, it was also mentioned that Knight was due for a major push following the August 6th premium live event.

It remains to be seen how WWE uses LA Knight going forward, as he's already proven himself to be a talent worthy of being in the headlining spot.

