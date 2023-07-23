Possible reason why LA Knight's push in WWE could get derailed- Reports

LA Knight has constantly been getting the loudest reactions from the WWE Universe. However, the same has not been carried over to his in-ring career, and a new report has provided a possible reason behind it.

The 40-year-old was one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank ladder match but ended up falling short, with Damian Priest taking home the briefcase. Many then expected Knight to bounce back by winning the ongoing United States Championship Invitational. But he suffered another loss on this week's SmackDown, thus failing to advance to the next round.

While fans have been visibly frustrated with the company's booking of LA Knight, a new report from Wade Keller of PWTorch has provided a possible reason which could derail the star's planned push. The report noted that Knight has a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way and being "bad at backstage politics." However, the news source also added that the SmackDown star is due for a big push after SummerSlam.

Dutch Mantell believes LA Knight can become a major asset for WWE

LA Knight has gotten hugely over with fans in his short run on the main roster. The 40-year-old gets the loudest reactions in every arena despite being a heel internally. However, the company is still waiting for the right time to push him.

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thought on the SmackDown star, stating that Knight is already topping the merchandise sales. He added that Knight is widely popular among fans despite losing most of his matches and thus, could be a huge asset for the company.

"They [WWE] look at merchandise sales. This guy is number one, this female wrestler is number two, number three, [and] so on. No longer that he's been there, he's already number four in merchandise sales. He was number four in losing matches. He lost (...) five or six in a row. But it doesn't matter because the fans are telling the promotion, 'Listen, we'll support this guy if you put him in something.' And if you put him in something now, what's that tell WWE? Oh, if we make him more high-profile, more merchandise will sell. I want to commend him in [sic] doing a great job."

LA Knight is currently not booked for this year's SummerSlam. However, it was recently reported that WWE is planning a push for him after the upcoming premium live event.

