73-year-old wrestling legend says Cody Rhodes really wants to finish his father’s story

A wrestling legend recently commented on Cody Rhodes' storyline, where he has stated that he wants to finish his story.

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he has been adamant about "finishing the story," indicating that he wants to win the WWE Championship. Many industry veterans have commented on this, and Kevin Sullivan is the latest to weigh in.

During a recent episode of Tuesdays with the Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan stated that Cody really wants to finish Dusty Rhodes' story, and he is still focused on Roman Reigns' title despite being one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

"Cody is a very smart guy. The reason why I say that was he came out of Dusty's nuts ... Finishing the story? That's no bull sh**," Sullivan explained. "He really wants to finish the story for his father."

He continued:

"He loves his father," Sullivan continued. "He was raised by his father, sitting at the table, 'What are we gonna do two weeks from now?' By osmosis, this gentleman has learned quite a bit." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Vince Russo doesn't think Cody Rhodes is a big enough star to carry the company into the mainstream

Cody's reason for returning to WWE is crystal clear. He wants to be the first person in his family to win WWE's World Championship. His journey and story have appealed to the fans, and he has become one of the company's biggest stars.

While many people believe that Cody will one day win the world title, Vince Russo thinks that even if The American Nightmare does achieve his dream, he is not a big enough star to represent the company in the mainstream media.

"I look at Cody Rhodes the very same way. He would be my Jeff Jarrett. He's a great wrestler, he could get heels over, and he gets hurt a little bit more than Jeff did, but somebody you can definitely depend on to carry that title. Is he a hood ornament? Is he going to bring in casual fans? Could he relate to Hollywood? Could he be on the Kimmel Show and the Fallon Show? I don't think he's that guy. I think he's a good little hand, he's a great wrestler, he could carry your belt, but I don't think he has that kind of star power. That's just my opinion," said Vince Russo. [2:00 - 2:50]

It remains to be seen whether Rhodes will finally be able to accomplish his lifelong dream and complete his father's story.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will become World Champion? Sound off in the comments section.