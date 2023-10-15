"I don't think he's that guy" - Former WWE personality shares honest thoughts about Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

While Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes could be trusted as the top champion in WWE, he doesn't think he could carry the company on his shoulders.

Ever since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare has only grown in popularity and is currently one of the biggest draws in the company. Though he fell short of winning the top prize from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody is still very much in the position to win the title down the line.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo compared Cody Rhodes to Jeff Jarrett. Russo explained that just like Jarrett was a dependable champion for WCW, Cody could fulfill a similar role in WWE.

However, when it comes to representing the company in the mainstream, Russo doesn't feel The American Nightmare has enough star power to do that.

"I look at Cody Rhodes the very same way. He would be my Jeff Jarrett. He's a great wrestler, he could get heels over, and he gets hurt a little bit more than Jeff did, but somebody you can definitely depend on to carry that title. Is he a hood ornament? Is he going to bring in casual fans? Could he relate to Hollywood? Could he be on the Kimmel Show and the Fallon Show? I don't think he's that guy. I think he's a good little hand, he's a great wrestler, he could carry your belt, but I don't think he has that kind of star power. That's just my opinion," said Vince Russo. [2:00 - 2:50]

Check out the full video below:

Bully Ray fears Cody Rhodes might be pushed out of WWE's main event picture

A few days back on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained that while Cody Rhodes deserved to headline WrestleMania 40, things could change if The Rock was available to return.

The wrestling legend believes that a match between Roman Reigns and The Brahma Bull could be a bigger draw for WWE.

"Personally, I believe Cody has earned the right to be the headline. Not deserved, earned. But [The] Rock is the bigger headline (...) This discussion reminds me of the movie '12 Angry Men,' where it seemed like the verdict was so obvious in the beginning, but by the time they got to it, and they actually discussed it and talked it out, the jury completely flipped," said Bully Ray.

The Rock unexpectedly showed up on the September 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he had a confrontation with Austin Theory.

