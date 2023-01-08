Judging by his latest response to a fan on Twitter, Sgt. Slaughter is seemingly not a fan of Lacey Evans.

Evans wrestled her last match in November 2022 and has been away from action ever since. WWE recently ran vignettes promoting her return, but she is yet to make a return to weekly TV. The superstar is a former US Marine Corps and carries the same gimmick on the company's programming. Slaughter also carried the gimmick of a former marine.

A fan recently tweeted at WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter and asked if he gave The Sassy Southern Belle his blessing to use his iconic Cobra Clutch move. Slaughter had an interesting response to the tweet and took a shot at Lacey Evans by hinting that he doesn't know who she is.

You can check out the exchange with the 74-year-old below:

How did fans react to Sgt. Slaughter's jibe at Lacey Evans?

Evans was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons. She shared an Instagram story suggesting that ADHD and autism didn't exist before and came from processed foods.

The Sassy Southern Belle was bashed online by fans, and she ended up deleting the story. Slaughter's jibe at Evans received quite a positive response from fans who aren't exactly high on her at present:

Slaughter was seemingly tweeting in character when he took a shot at The Sassy Southern Belle. Not long ago, he had a heartfelt exchange with the WWE Superstar on Twitter.

The legend stated that he would love the opportunity to work with the star, to which Evans replied she was ready to report.

After spending about three years in WWE NXT, Evans made her way to the main roster in mid-2019. She kicked off a feud with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35 and ended up losing to The Man in what was a one-sided rivalry. She went on to feud with several top female stars on the main roster but has yet to win her first title in the company.

It remains to be seen how Evans will fare on WWE TV when she finally makes her return.

Are you excited about Lacey Evans' return to WWE TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes