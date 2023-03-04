WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long has revealed if Bobby Lashley was jealous over his storyline with Kristal Marshall.

Teddy Long was a beloved on-screen authority figure back in the 2000s. He portrayed the role of a good guy on SmackDown back then and mostly made decisions that favored babyfaces on the blue brand.

In 2007, Long was involved in a romantic angle with Kristal Marshall. The storyline saw the Hall of Famer and Marshall kissing each other on WWE TV. During Long's recent appearance on MadMacDavis' Road Trip AFTER HOURS, a fan asked him if Bobby Lashley got jealous over his and Kristal's wedding and kissing scenes.

Here's what he said in response:

"Well, he never said anything to me about it. I don't know, some guys feel, they know it's a work but still take things the wrong way. He never said anything to me about it. I think she got a little heat with the author because when one time, we were doing that, she had Bobby come over to the TV to meet her and to leave."

Teddy Long continued:

"I said, 'We're doing this thing on TV, I'm supposed to be getting married to you. I don't think it's a good idea for you. Why don't y'all just wait and try and lean not together, maybe you drive off or something.'" [13:30-14:20]

Bobby Lashley and Kristal Marshall dated for three years

The All Mighty and Kristal Marshall's relationship began sometime in 2007. The couple split in 2010 and have two children together. Lashley's real-life relationship with Marshall was used in a storyline when the two stars were working together in TNA.

The angle saw Kristal portraying the role of Lashley's on-screen wife. The duo feuded with Scott Steiner for a brief period.

On the December 7, 2009, edition of TNA Impact, Bobby Lashley and Marshall lost to Awesome Kong and Scott Steiner in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Do you recall Teddy Long's romantic angle with Kristal Marshall on WWE SmackDown?

