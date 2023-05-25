75-year-old WWE legend says Vince McMahon always approached him first (Exclusive)

Several talents have feared approaching Vince McMahon over the years. There have been stories of even the most physically imposing men being scared to knock on the chairman's office door. WWE legend Teddy Long clarified this matter and said that it wasn't about McMahon himself.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis asked Teddy Long a series of questions sent by fans. One of the questions was about weaknesses that the WWE legend saw in Vince McMahon.

The 75-year-old Teddy Long stated that he has never seen McMahon have any weaknesses:

"I've never seen any weaknesses, I don't think so," said Long. (6:23 - 6:29)

When Davis pointed out that McMahon is actually a good man in real life, Teddy Long concurred with this and said that it was important for people to read his mood before approaching him:

"He's a nice man. You have to be peculiar and check and see what kind of mood he's in today, just like everybody else. Before you come up to me, check and see how I'm feeling. Maybe I don't really want to talk to you today, you don't know what I went through at home or what I'm dealing with. I don't see anything wrong with that, waiting to see if he's in a good mood to talk. With me, he'd always speak to me first - 'Playa!' he'd say that, and I'd say 'Playa' right back and we'd go on unless he had a conversation where he wanted to talk to me about something, but other than that, that was it." (6:42 - 7:20)

Teddy Long reveals why he was confronted by Vince McMahon

Teddy Long has always had a good relationship with Vince McMahon and hasn't gotten into trouble too often. However, one night many years ago, he decided to give Randy Orton a bit of an extra introduction since the show was in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Teddy Long revealed the details about a one-off situation where Vince McMahon called him out:

"So I'm just trying to put him over, and I thought I was doing the right thing. So I came back through the curtain, and Vince was standing and waiting on me. And he called me and said, 'Come over there' and looked at me and said, 'You in business for yourself out there?' I said no, and he said, 'Randy lives here; everybody knows he's The Viper; they know he's The Legend Killer. You don't have to tell them,'" said Long. (7:00 - 7:57)

