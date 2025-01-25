77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer who used to "flirt with" Nia Jax reacts to her title loss

A 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has opened up on his reaction to Nia Jax's loss. The legend has previously spoken about being fond of Jax.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis talked about how Teddy Long's "girl," Nia Jax, had lost the title to Tiffany Stratton. Davis was referring to a previous interview where Long had admitted that he used to flirt with her and that she'd mess with him all the time.

When discussing Jax's loss of her title to Tiffany Stratton, Teddy Long said that some nights, you could not control what was happening, and that was okay. He added that she also put up a great fight.

Trending

"Well okay, that's alright. You can't win them all. Congratulations to Nia Jax, you put up a hell of a fight and had a great match, but like I said, sometimes, it's not your night."

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

In the previous interview, Long complimented her on her ability to protect herself and said that he loved that she could.

"She's beautiful. She's a sweetheart. She'd always come up and mess with me. Nia is a sweetheart, but the one thing I like about her is she doesn't take no s**t. And she knows how to protect herself and I love her for that." (13:06-13:32)

With Jax now getting a match against Rhea Ripley, it remains to be seen if she can win another title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback