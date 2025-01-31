77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer wants Nia Jax to “suffocate” him; made his feelings known about her 

A 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer wants Nia Jax to suffocate him. He’s more than ready for his fate.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that Teddy Long’s dream was to actually get a stink face from Jax, referencing how the legend has spoken about being in love with Jax in the past. He’s also confessed to flirting with her a lot, and that she messed with him too.

“Teddy’s dream is to get a stink face from Nia Jax.” (5:57 – 6:01)

Trending

Mac Davis believed that if Jax gave Teddy Long a stink face, then he’d suffocate on the very first night. However, the WWE Hall of Famer had some thoughts, and he said that he didn’t mind as long as Nia Jax was delivering the stink face, even saying he was ready to suffocate.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

“I don’t care, I don’t care, let me suffocate.” (6:07 – 6:10)

Whether Jax would ever be in a situation where she has to give the former SmackDown General Manager a stinkface remains to be seen. Nevertheless, he’s more than ready to be in that situation himself. Fans will have to wait and see if the two interact on screen.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback