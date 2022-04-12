"8 month difference"- Omos shows off impressive body transformation [Photo]

RAW Superstar Omos has shared his incredible eight-month body transformation on his official Instagram handle.

The Giant has been in WWE for about three years now. After a brief period of training, he made his way to WWE's main roster and joined forces with in-ring veteran AJ Styles. He is currently aligned with another WWE veteran, MVP.

Yesterday, the 7ft 3in RAW Superstar shared a comparison picture in his Instagram story section, revealing his spectacular body transformation. He stated in his story that it took him eight months to achieve the same. Check out the screengrab of the story below:

Omos' amazing body transformation over the past eight months

Omos has impressed quite a few people backstage in WWE

Prior to his alliance with AJ Styles, the 27-year-old star served as a bouncer in the short-lived RAW-exclusive show, RAW Underground.

Styles and The Giant defeated Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 37 to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. Their lengthy reign with the belts ended at SummerSlam 2021 with a loss against RK-Bro.

Tensions began brewing between the two stars in late 2021 before they finally split on an episode of RAW. With this separation, Styles turned babyface. WWE legend The Undertaker spoke about the behemoth last year and had significant praise for him. The Deadman compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant:

"There won't be another Andre but this guy is as close as we've come. And that's a big statement... he is special. The big thing for him to know and realize that he's special and he's different from everybody else. The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here is this guy who is incredibly athletic and incredibly huge. He's just a big, strong man. It's important for him to make sure that he protects that. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn't do and if things get too heated, call me," The Phenom said.

At WrestleMania 38, the former champion suffered his first pinfall loss in WWE when he lost a singles match to a returning Bobby Lashley. Omos and MVP attacked Lashley on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, forming an alliance in the process.

