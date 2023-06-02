8-time champion could have easily "fallen off" and not come back to WWE, according to Kamille

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus could have quickly fallen off and been away from the wrestling scene, according to the current NWA Women's Champion Kamille.

Trish retired from WWE in 2006 at only 30 years of age because of her contract status, and she wanted to focus on her family. Since her retirement, she made a few appearances, but her latest comeback was on April 17, 2023.

Kamille talked about Trish making a return in an interview with WrestlingNews Co on their YouTube channel. She said she was not shocked that Trish made a return, and she could have completely fallen off or could have lived her life away from wrestling cause she was not training. It would have been easy to do.

"A Shock? No. Will I say that I think that it would have been very easy for her to, you know, completely fall off and just live the rest of her life kind of away from the scene and not do wrestling ever again and probably therefore not get better at wrestling because she hasn't been training, you know, that would have been very easy to do." [ From 0:20 to 0:43]

She added that a part of Trish was probably missing wrestling, and it was good for her to make the most of when WWE called her and gave her an opportunity.

"But there's this thing about wrestling and even when you hate it, you'll love it and so I think that there was a part of her that was probably, definitely missing and so when WWE called and gave her an opportunity, umm good for her for making the most of it and obviously training and getting in there and maybe adding some new stuff to her arsenal." [From 0:43 to 1:03]

Trish Stratus' return to WWE in 2023

Trish is currently in a feud with Becky Lynch. They faced each other in a bout at the Night of Champions.

The former Women's Champion managed to win with some help from Zoey Stark, who was hiding under the ring and attacked Becky.

The Hall of Famer is already a legend in WWE; in her time at the company, she has won numerous titles, including the Hardcore Championship one time and the Women's Championship a whopping seven times.

