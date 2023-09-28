8-time champion finally gets honest about "being left off" SummerSlam by WWE

This year's WWE SummerSlam might have been a big show, but it still had some major absentees, including Becky Lynch, who recently addressed missing The Biggest Show of the Summer.

When Becky Lynch began her program with Trish Stratus, the belief was that they would culminate their story at SummerSlam, which unfortunately never happened. After their first showdown at Night of Champions, Lynch and Stratus faced each other at Payback 2023, where they put on one of the best matches of the year inside the steel cage.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Becky Lynch mentioned that she and Stratus stole the show in the in-ring opener at Payback. The 8-time champion explained that the apparent frustrations at not having their match at SummerSlam spurned her and Stratus to produce an all-time classic.

Regarding the decision to leave her off the SummerSlam card, Becky Lynch clarified that she understood the reasoning behind certain difficult choices:

"Yeah, we crushed it we stole the damn show, started it off, it was all downhill from there. No, it wasn't, it was actually a great, great show. But we started off hot, I think, like a few chips on our shoulder. [The] story had been going on for a long time, maybe not getting the steam that necessarily we wanted, and being left off SummerSlam obviously, I understand why these decisions are made. But [we] really wanted to go out there and prove it, and getting that time, getting that steel cage match was the perfect way to finish it. You know, match of our lives."

Becky Lynch on reminding the WWE Universe about Trish Stratus' greatness

The WWE Hall of Famer played the heel in her feud with Becky Lynch and constantly called out the fanbase for their lack of respect towards her.

Trish Stratus looked pretty motivated being back full-time in WWE while proving she hadn't missed a beat as a professional wrestler. Becky Lynch said that working a match against the returning Trish Stratus was a massive honor, and the idea was to show everyone how phenomenal the WWE Hall of Famer was inside the squared circle.

It's safe to say Lynch and Stratus got the message across!

"Yeah, so I mean, look, when you have a legend like Trish Stratus come on back. Like you want to remind the people of why this person was so great. And I think there's no doubt after that match of the greatness."

