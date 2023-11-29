8-time champion is the real "needle mover" over Roman Reigns, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe's perception of Roman Reigns as the company's marquee star has undergone a major shift, with the return of an eight-time champion poised to claim that mantle.

The Tribal Chief has been sitting on the king's throne ever since he captured the Universal title and has been ruling with the championship reign for over three years now.

Superstars such as John Cena, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and many others have failed to dethrone The Bloodline leader since he has been in God mode.

Reigns solidified his position as the WWE's "needle mover" following his epic encounter against John Cena in 2021 - a phrase that caught the company's motive behind introducing brand new merchandise for The Tribal Chief.

Speaking in an interview two years ago, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took a shot at CM Punk, stating he was neither as over as Cena nor moved the needle like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Punk has won the WWE Championship (two times), the World Heavyweight Championship (three times), the ECW Championship (one time), the Intercontinental Championship (one time), and the World Tag Team Championship (one time).

Well, it appears The Bloodline leader's previous comment has grabbed the wrestling world's attention following The Best in the World's return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Statistics show that Punk's comeback made over 71,000,000 social media views, the largest gate in the event’s history, sponsorship revenue was up 24%, and viewership for the Survivor Series was up 44% from last year.

Roman Reigns has been on a break since WWE Crown Jewel

The Tribal Chief has been absent from WWE TV since he put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023.

The Megastar had an incredible push as he main-evented the show for the World Championship for the first time ever in WWE. However, Jimmy Uso's interference cost Knight the title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At Survivor Series 2023, Reigns did not defend his title, and nor was he in the WarGames contest, unlike last year. In the absence of Roman Reigns, stars such as Randy Orton, Punk, and R-Truth made their returns in Chicago.

On this week's RAW, The Viper said he has some unfinished business with The Bloodline and that he would after every member of Reigns' faction.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Orton is set to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. It will be exciting to see the 14-time World Champion reignite a feud with The Bloodline following SmackDown.

Do you think CM Punk is the real needle mover Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

