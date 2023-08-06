8-Time Champion returns and turns heel to help Roman Reigns in stunning end to SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns will now complete three years as the Universal Champion after retaining at SummerSlam 2023 against Jey Uso. But while we have seen many cinematic moments in The Bloodline story, a new story and layer was added as a returning eight-time champion turned heel to help Reigns pick up the win. The star in question is Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso had to overcome enough odds as it was, as Solo Sikoa made a big difference in helping Roman Reigns against his opponent. However, Sikoa was taken out of the equation in the end, and Jey had the match won, only to be pulled out of the ring by a masked figure, who revealed himself to be Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy was taken out during the build-up to SummerSlam 2023 and wasn't expected to be there. The eight-time tag team champion turned heel by superkicking his own brother, effectively helping Roman Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The decision is certainly going to raise a lot of eyebrows, but there is no doubt that in the immediate aftermath of it, the moment was a stunning one. Many would argue that Jey losing to Reigns was the right decision, but Jimmy turning heel wasn't.

SummerSlam ended dramatically, just like most major premium live events seem to when The Bloodline is involved.

