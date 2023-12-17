8-time WWE champion "arrests" Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley and former Bloodline member react

The Judgment Day members do not shy away from taking shots at their WWE rivals on social media, and recently, Finn Balor joined the party by targeting Jey Uso.

The one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions took to Instagram to share a photoshopped image of him and Jey Uso. Balor was seen wearing a police uniform as he pinned Jey to the mat, and had the latter's hands bound by cuffs behind his back.

The former Universal Champion shared the image with the caption "YEET Jey quickly responded to the photo, questioning its authenticity with a sarcastic reply.

"OISH.. Seems real," commented Jey Uso on Balor's post.

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley also reshared the post on her story with two laughing emojis. Despite feuding with The Judgment Day, Jey has been rather expressive about his impression of Mami. The latter's joining Balor in poking fun at the former Bloodline member had to sting at least a bit.

Drew McIntyre continues to hunt Jey Uso on WWE RAW

The Scottish Warrior blamed The Bloodline for depriving him of a historic moment in his hometown, and found in Jey Uso the prime target for exacting his revenge. After costing Jey two colossal title matches, McIntyre locked horns with the top babyface on WWE RAW earlier this week.

The match saw McIntyre gouge his opponents' eyes while the referee looked away to gain a monumental advantage. He then hit Jey Uso with a Claymore to seal his win. A week prior, McIntyre had brutally attacked Sami Zayn's left knee during the match and capitalized on his opponents' evident injury to seal his victory.

The Scottish Warrior's win over Jey Uso is bound to leave the latter with a salty taste. Seeing how Jey Uso hits back at McIntyre on WWE RAW will be interesting, considering he has been on the back foot during his rivalry. At the same time, The Scottish Psychopath continues to explore his heel character.