8-time WWE champion confesses he has real-life beef with Seth Rollins; never wants to wrestle him again

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are both top names in WWE at the moment. Rollins is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, while Rhodes is one of the most over babyfaces in the company and is expected to eventually defeat Roman Reigns. However, whereas the two top babyfaces would be expected to get along with each other, these two stars apparently don’t.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are certainly not strangers to each other, having wrestled in several matches when Rhodes first returned to the company in April 2022. Rhodes, who has held eight different championships in WWE so far, won on all three occasions, including the infamous Hell in a Cell match, where he wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cody Rhodes elaborated on his relationship with Seth Rollins in WWE. Apparently, there’s real-life beef between the two, with Rhodes saying they would never like each other. He also added that they would never be friends and that he never wanted to wrestle the star again.

“Seth and I are not friends. It does not look like we are ever heading towards friendship. There’s been some flirtation with it, don’t think it’s going to happen that day. All that aside, if I ever write a book one day, a whole chapter will be about how good that guy is. He’s super-valued to WWE, and he’s still undervalued, in my opinion."

Despite the apparent animosity between the two, The American Nightmare was grateful to Rollins.

"Having Monday nights with him and I in a nice competitive, ‘Who’s the guy?’ without ever having to be in the ring with each other, I couldn’t ask for a better sparring partner in that sense. I don’t want to wrestle Seth ever again. But that day, he made a decision that’s very important.” (13:25 – 14:01)

Cody Rhodes had some good things to say about Seth Rollins despite beef with the WWE star

Despite the real-life beef, Rhodes gave props to Rollins for wrestling him when he was injured at the Hell in a Cell match when he could have said no. He had good things to say about his fellow RAW star.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how good Seth Rollins is as a wrestler, [and] psychologist, in the ring. Without getting too far, Seth made a decision that day, that he made, it was his decision to make, that I will forever be grateful for.” (13:04 – 13:24)

It will be interesting to see if the two stars ever work together again, given their equation behind the scenes.

