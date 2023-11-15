8-time WWE champion could end Roman Reigns' title reign abruptly, says legend (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has proved to be one of the strongest title holders in WWE so far. However, a wrestling veteran believes that a former champion's return could lead to the Tribal Chief finally being dethroned.

The former champion in question is none other than The Rock. While Dwayne Johnson is no longer a regular in WWE, he has been known to make a few sporadic appearances. While there are no official plans for him to tangle with The Bloodline leader right now, Dwayne has himself admitted that a feud was potentially being discussed at one point.

With Roman still maintaining his momentum even after more than a thousand days as champion, speculation about a possible opponent is always a hot topic. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pitched an idea for the Rock to take down Roman Reigns, but with the title eventually ending up with Cody Rhodes.

"Wait a minute. So, Rock against Roman. Rock somehow takes Roman out, early, hurts him. Like 'Oh my God, I can't believe it.' Damian Priest cashes in, and next pay-per-view, Cody beats Damian Priest. That's how it happens, maybe." [33:18 onwards]

While the fanstasy booking is certainly feasible, it remains to be seen what the WWE creative has in store for Reigns down the line.

