8-time WWE Champion should have faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, says Grayson Waller, instead of Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has pitched his challenger who could have been a better fit to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It was Cody Rhodes who locked horns with The Tribal Cheif at the Showcase of the Immortals.

In Philadelphia, The American Nightmare went one-on-one with Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a "Bloodline Rules" match. The bout featured appearances from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock who were on Roman's side.

On the other hand, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker even the odds and helped Rhodes finish the story. The 38-year-old star dethroned The Bloodline leader to become the new champion.

During an interview with The Daily Star, the Aussie Icon was asked about his cameo in NBC's Young Rock TV show and his conversation with Dwayne Johnson earlier. Grayson Waller shared that he has positive things to say about his boss and that The Great One should have faced his cousin for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40:

"You know I’d love to say yes but The Rock's my boss now so, now I only say positive things about my boss. I think the Rock is the greatest athlete of all time, he's a fantastic movie star, I really think he should have wrestled for the Championship at Wrestlemania. The Rock is the best, I love the Rock. He signs the paychecks!," he said. (H/T: Daily Star)

Roman Reigns spotted training amid his WWE TV absence

Ever since The Head of the Table dropped his title to Cody Rhodes at 'Mania, he has not made an on-screen appearance. In Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over The Bloodline, and Paul Heyman has been in chaos.

The Enforcer has kicked out Jimmy Uso from the faction and introduced Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as the newest members of The Bloodline. Now, an American bodybuilder Kai Green has shared a clip on social media that shows Roman Reigns working hard in the gym, and preparing for his in-ring WWE return.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what The Head of the Table has in his arsenal upon his massive comeback. Fans will have to wait and see if Reigns punishes Solo Sikoa for his actions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback