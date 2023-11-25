8-time WWE champion lauds Kairi Sane for her misconduct on SmackDown before Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane will be a part of Damage CTRL for the Women's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. The 35-year-old star returned as a heel, and her recent actions drew a positive response from an 8-time WWE champion.

Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023 and helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Many expected Kairi Sane to go after Bayley following her return, but she joined forces with her and the rest of Damage CTRL ahead of the Survivor Series.

Sane now works alongside Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Dakota Kai. The five heels were present on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The fans saw Kairi Sane and Asuka walk out together during the show. The Pirate Princess brought out her heel side when she did not high-five fans around the stage and pulled her hand away.

The action drew a great response from an 8-time WWE champion, Asuka, on Twitter. The Empress of Tomorrow wrote that she loved Kairi for doing what she did on SmackDown before the Survivor Series 2023.

"I loVe Kairi not doing fanservice 🫵😈," Asuka shared.

Check out Asuka's tweet below:

Damage CTRL will face Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series 2023. However, the tension between Lynch and Flair could help the heels pick up a big win.

A win will help the faction as it has recently grown in size. The heels look stronger than the babyfaces on paper.

Damage CTRL could shake up SmackDown by surprising the WWE Universe at Survivor Series 2023

Many fans want to see Damage CTRL win the match at Survivor Series 2023. The problems between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will help the heels work together and likely exploit the situation.

However, things could get ugly for one of the members of Damage CTRL after the contest. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY could turn against Bayley after the Women's WarGames Match and beat her down.

The angle will effectively turn Bayley babyface after a long time. It will also help WWE build on a faction consisting of only Japanese superstars.

Bayley has done well as a heel in WWE and helped many stars get a push over the years. However, a face turn and a potential title win could help her get back to the top of the company again.

Do you want to see Damage CTRL fall apart after the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

