Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair couldn’t mend their broken friendship on SmackDown tonight. The former best friends exchanged heated words during a backstage segment. Flair also unintentionally cost her and Lynch their tag team match against Bayley and Asuka in the main event.

It is possible their shaky friendship could be further fractured through outside interference by Bianca Belair. The EST is currently playing peacemaker between The Queen and The Man but might end up turning both against each other in the long run.

Expand Tweet

Belair has teased a heel turn in the past, and she might switch up her gimmick by betraying Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s trust in each other. The two women still haven’t been able to repair their relationship, as seen on SmackDown this week.

For those wondering how Lynch arrived on the blue brand in the first place, she answered Flair’s call to become the fourth member of Team Belair against Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair need to work together, at least in the Women’s War Games Match, to close the chapter on Damage CTRL once and for all. It remains to be seen if the two stars can co-exist inside the same cage tomorrow night.

What happened after Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got in the same ring on SmackDown tonight?

The November 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown marked the first time in two years that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair shared the same ring space. The pair competed against each other at Survivor Series 2021 in a champion versus champion match-up.

Expand Tweet

Lynch and Flair were able to keep Asuka and Bayley at arm’s length for most of the match, but a miscommunication on The Queen’s part cost them the match. The aftermath of the match saw The Man leave the arena in frustration.

Fans can check out the updated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match card here.