WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card undergoes last minute modification: Multi-time champion replaces SmackDown star

The official WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card underwent a last-minute modification on SmackDown tonight. Carlito was attacked by Santos Escobar just 24 hours before their singles match at the upcoming Premium Live Event, rendering him unable to compete.

The good news is that a multi-time champion stepped up to take the SmackDown star’s place. The person in question is none other than Dragon Lee, and he’ll take on Santos Escobar for the first time inside a WWE ring tomorrow night.

For those who missed the show, Carlito and Santos Escobar had a verbal altercation that turned physical on SmackDown tonight. Officials separated the former allies, but the Legado Del Fantasma leader attacked Carlito’s shoulder with a jumping knee strike from the barricade.

Escobar also assaulted Carlito while he was being taken to WWE’s medical staff backstage. Dragon Lee arrived to make the save. He then successfully persuaded General Manager Nick Aldis to book him as Carlito’s replacement against Escobar at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Below is the updated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card as of Friday, November 24:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, & Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, & Drew McIntyre) - Men's WarGames Match

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, & Kairi Sane) – Women’s WarGames Match

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar – Singles match

Will there be a pre-show for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

The kickoff show for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 will begin at 7 PM E.T. WWE hasn’t announced any match for the pre-show at the time of the writing.

It is possible the company could announce a match in the final hours leading up to the PLE.

The main show will begin at 8 PM E.T. As many as five matches will be contested at the PLE. Two matches will feature the Intercontinental and Women’s World Championship. Like last year, the Undisputed Title and the WWE Women’s Title won’t be up for grabs.

