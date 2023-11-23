WWE to set new record with Survivor Series 2023

WWE will continue their streak of setting new records with premium live events as this Saturday's Survivor Series: WarGames show is held live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago is one of pro wrestling's hottest markets in the United States, and the Survivor Series is expected to be a sellout ever since the event was announced for the Windy City.

According to WrestleTix on Twitter/X, only 61 tickets are left for this year's Survivor Series event. The number of tickets distributed was up to 17,157 this afternoon, confirming the near-sellout as the current setup for the upcoming premium live event at the Allstate Arena is 17,218 seats.

Saturday's premium live event is set to draw WWE's highest-ever attendance to the Allstate Arena. The company has now sold more tickets than the 17,155 reported for WrestleMania 22 in 2006.

The latest data from WrestleTix also reveals that around 575 tickets were sold from Monday afternoon until today. This 24-hour period includes the Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW.

WWE preparing for a big Survivor Series Weekend

WWE will first run the Allstate Arena on Friday night for the final SmackDown before Survivor Series.

The last word on attendance for SmackDown confirms that 15,603 tickets had been distributed as of Tuesday, with 1,703 available seats. The current setup for the blue brand is 17,306, but it should be noted that additional seats may be released to the public once production is finalized.

This week's SmackDown will air on FS1 instead of FOX. The company has already announced that Kevin Owens will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect this week, while The Street Profits will challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day.

