CM Punk's rumored return at Survivor Series forced WWE to make a huge reveal ahead of time - Reports

CM Punk has been speculated to return at Survivor Series in Chicago this weekend. However, WWE didn't want fans to believe that he would be the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team, hence ensuring that Rhodes name-dropped Randy Orton before this week's episode of WWE RAW went off the air.

The last time the WWE Universe saw Orton in a match was when he and Matt Riddle lost the Tag Team Title unification match against The Usos. The match took place on the May 20th episode of SmackDown in 2022.

The Viper was heavily speculated to become the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team in the WarGames match at Survivor Series this weekend. The WWE Universe's wish finally came true when the American Nightmare revealed that his former Legacy teammate would return at the PLE. According to a report from Fightful Select, Punk is the reason why Orton's return was not kept as a surprise for this weekend.

"Randy Orton's reveal was done intentionally as to not make fans believe CM Punk would be the partner."

A popular RAW star is happy about CM Punk's rumored return at Survivor Series

CM Punk has been heavily speculated to return to WWE this weekend at Survivor Series. The rumor mill began spinning the story when Punk parted ways with AEW a couple of months ago. To continue the hype that was created by the WWE Universe, the promotion ensured to drop hints that were picked up by the fans.

Not only have fans been excited about the former WWE Champion's potential return to the promotion but a few stars have even addressed the rumors. WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano only had positive things to say about CM Punk's return.

"There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that's the best move possible."

Would you like to see Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments down below!

