8-time WWE champion removed from roster ahead of RAW

A certain wrestler who was part of WWE's roster until recently has been removed from the list. Despite this individual's prolonged absence, many fans believed that a return to television was only a matter of time.

Legendary wrestler Trish Stratus has now been moved from the current roster list to the Hall of Fame section. The seven-time Women's Champion and one-time Hardcore Champion's last in-ring performance came against Becky Lynch at Payback 2023. Stratus made a one-off appearance at Money in the Bank 2024 as a host.

The company teased a program between Stratus and Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton after the latter's victory in the Women's MITB Match. The Buff Barbie even expressed her interest in locking horns with Trish during the post-show press conference. However, it was not followed up.

Trish Stratus has been moved to the WWE Hall of Fame section! [Image via WWE.com]

In early 2023, Trish Stratus joined Becky Lynch and Lita in their feud with Damage CTRL. The rivalry culminated in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. Stratus then turned on The Man and kickstarted a bitter rivalry with the Irish star. She was also drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2023 WWE Draft.

At WWE Payback 2023, Stratus lost to Lynch in a Steel Cage Match, after which the former was attacked by Zoey Stark. Stratus subsequently took time off. A rivalry with her erstwhile protégé was a topic of speculation upon the Hall of Famer's return, but it appears there are no plans for it.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus comments on a potential in-ring return against Tiffany Stratton

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Trish Stratus opened up about her confrontation with Tiffany Stratton at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in Canada.

The veteran said that she would be willing to put The Buff Barbie in her place if the latter continued running her mouth.

"There are a few boxes being checked, you know? And again, like I said, if I can go back 100%, I will, and I'll consider it. But I don't know; if she [Tiffany Stratton] keeps running her mouth, maybe you've got to put some people in their place. What can I say?" she said.

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Women's Champion returns to television for a feud with Tiffany Stratton in the coming months.

