8-time WWE champion was "scared to death" of former star

WWE has had some of the scariest characters on screen for decades. Superstars like Kane, The Undertaker, and The Big Show sent shivers down the spine of their opponents and many fans. However, eight-time WWE champion Road Dogg was afraid of a completely different star during the Attitude Era.

The Hall of Famer made a name for himself in the company as a solo performer and a member of DX. He is still regarded as one of the best of all time for the work he put in for the company.

On a recent episode of Oh... You Didn't Know, the veteran spoke about the man who was a real-life tough guy during the Attitude Era. He said that Steve Blackman used to terrify him as he was one of the scariest men on the roster.

A real-life fight between Blackman and John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) was why Dogg knew the former was tough. Here is what he said:

"I was scared to death of him," the former DX member said. "I was present at the fight between him and Bradshaw, where it's told so and so was knocked out cold and this was that. None of that happened, but it was a scary place to be and Bradshaw was not on the happy end of it."

Road Dogg added that Blackman threw a kick during the fight, and his foot stuck in the baggage claim. This resulted in a bag flying across the floor and being cracked open.

"[The brawl] wasn't all that it was cracked up to be," he added. "But it was dang sure a fight... it scared me." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Road Dogg competed against some of the biggest and scariest men in WWE. However, he noted that no one was as scary as Steve Blackman during the Attitude Era.

Other WWE stars also called Steve Blackman a tough guy

As a wrestler, Steve Blackman was known for his real-life shootfighting skills. That made him an even more dangerous man to have around.

Bob Holly wrote in his book that Blackman would have won the WWE Brawl for All tournament if he could showcase his impressive martial arts skills.

The Brawl for All tournament was the company's attempt at mixing combat sports into its product.

Blackman won the Hardcore Championship six times in his career but failed to become a world champion. His style fit perfectly with the Attitude Era, helping him become a popular star during the day.

