8-time WWE champion sets sights on Elimination Chamber match debut; wants to main event "WrestleMania once again"

A WWE Superstar who has had eight championship reigns has finally aimed to make their Elimination Chamber match debut. This year's Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 24th at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

From WrestleMania main event glory to every title reign, from Royal Rumble victories to ladder and cage brawls, Becky Lynch has tasted every triumph in the Stamford-based promotion, apart from conquering the Elimination Chamber match.

The Man has been a two-time RAW Women's Champion, a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NXT Women's Champion.

During a chat with Brad Tate on the Casual Podcast, Big Time Becks highlighted how she has been a part of all types of matches in WWE but never stepped foot in the Elimination Chamber.

The eight-time champion stated that she wanted to make her debut in the traditional steel structure only to headline WrestleMania once again.

"There is a big ol premium live event coming up, but first there is Elimination Chamber. Did you know that I've never been in Elimination Chamber? I've been in many matches, nearly all of the types of matches one could do in a wrestling ring, but I've not been in Elimination Chamber. So, I'm looking at that and thinking maybe it's time Becky Lynch makes her debut in an Elimination Chamber match, maybe she wins, and maybe she goes on to main event WrestleMania once again," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Becky Lynch's reported backstage reaction to being busted open by Nia Jax on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Man and Nia Jax faced each other in a singles match that has been five years in the making.

The Irresistible Force accidentally broke Lynch's nose back in 2018 before her huge match against Ronda Rousey. The same was witnessed on this week's red show when Jax defeated Big Time Becks after a vicious uppercut.

Fightful Select reported that the 36-year-old female star was legitimately busted open but was in good spirits after the match.

For now, Becky Lynch has announced her participation in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. Only time will tell if The Man makes her Elimination Chamber match debut this year.

