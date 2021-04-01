8-year-old explains how John Cena helped him save his sister's life

John Cena has unknowingly helped an eight-year-old child save his sister's life.

WWE veteran John Cena "went undercover" as a CPR instructor on an episode of The Substitute back in 2020. An eight-year-old kid recently spoke to Amanda Eustice of WNEP and revealed that Cena's demonstration helped him save his sister while she was choking from a chicken nugget.

Here's what eight-year-old Jaxson Dempsey had to say about how John Cena aided him in helping his sister:

"We were driving to my haircut, and I noticed she was starting to choke from a chicken nugget from McDonald's. I told my dad to pull over. Then I was starting to pat her back, and it got out. It's called The Substitutes on Nickelodeon, and in the very first episode, John Cena was on it, and in the last part, he showed how to save someone when they're choking."

You can watch a short clip from the episode below. It shows an unrecognizable John Cena posing as a CPR instructor named Mr. Barnes and teaching children how to perform CPR in emergencies.

Jaxson's father Matt Dempsey told WNEP that his daughter probably wouldn't have made it if it hadn't been for his son's quick thinking.

John Cena has been a long-time big role model for kids

John Cena was portrayed as a hero for the better part of his WWE career. The character's positive mannerisms and his attitude of "never giving up" became a big hit among WWE's young fans. The character also helped Cena become one of the highest merch sellers in WWE history.

John Cena has also been lauded by mainstream media for his work with Make-A-Wish. The 16-time world champion has granted over 600 wishes to date.