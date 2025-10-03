85 days after undergoing leg amputation, Buff Bagwell shares massive update

85 days after undergoing leg amputation, Buff Bagwell has shared a massive update. The former WCW and WWE star was involved in a car crash in 2020, which severely damaged his knee.
As a result of the injuries sustained, Bagwell spent years in pain and tried to save his right leg. However, on July 10, he underwent a five-hour surgery to have his right leg removed.
Now, Bagwell has shared an update on his progress following the amputation. On his YouTube channel, he uploaded a video revealing that he was able to walk again thanks to a permanent prosthetic leg.
In the video, Bagwell revealed the details of his prosthetic leg and how the experience is "magical." He mentions that it stays charged for five days and can go in sand, dirt, and the ocean. Notably, he adds that this prosthetic leg was made for a Navy SEAL, who lost his leg and possibly wanted to go back to combat.
Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?
You can watch the video below:
Before having his leg surgically removed, the veteran pro wrestler said he was given the choice between a 20% chance of saving the leg through several surgeries, physical therapy, and inserting a steel rod, or amputation.
Ultimately, he decided to go ahead with amputation, hoping that it would bring a new lease of life.
Buff Bagwell had a very short stint in WWE
Buff Bagwell made his name in WCW after starting with the promotion in 1991. He stayed with the company until 2001, when WWE acquired it.
Bagwell was one of the first stars offered a contract by WWE, which he duly accepted. He made his debut on an episode of RAW in July 2001 and faced Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.
However, the match failed to excite the fans and affected WWE's plans to revive the WCW brand. Buff Bagwell was surprisingly fired by the sports entertainment giant the following week after an alleged backstage altercation with Shane Helms.
Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!