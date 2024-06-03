9-time champion teases WWE return on RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will air live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on June 3. Ahead of the red brand's show, Damage CTRL's Asuka teased a return to the wrestling promotion.

The nine-time WWE champion last competed inside the ring at Backlash France last month. She teamed up with Kairi Saini to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship at the premium live event in Lyon. The Kabuki Warriors ended up losing their titles to the team of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Following the show, Asuka shared a video on social media, claiming she would be taking some time away from WWE for the foreseeable future to treat her knee, which she had injured earlier this year.

However, in a sudden turn of events, Asuka took to X (formerly Twitter) today to tease a return to the red brand. The former Women's Champion posted a picture of herself holding a RAW cap.

She might make an appearance tonight, considering how fellow stablemate IYO SKY snapped and destroyed the locker room last week following several recent failures faced by the heel faction.

You can check out Asuka's tweet below:

Popular WWE Superstar names Asuka as her dream opponent

Asuka is one of the most decorated superstars on the WWE's women's division. The veteran performer has won championships across all three brands and has been part of several memorable matches.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Sonya Deville hailed the Damage CTRL member as her favorite opponent. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion claimed she had great matches with The Empress of Tomorrow in NXT. Deville further pointed out that the two have yet to feud on the main roster.

“I’ve had a million matches with her but not a lot televised, and never a singles televised to my knowledge. Asuka is one of my favourite opponents. We would have awesome matches down in NXT seven years ago, eight years ago on live events and road loops. And it was my favourite match to this day, but we never got an angle on TV. And then it would be like, I go to Raw she got to SmackDown she go to SmackDown I go to Raw and we just keep playing tag and not catching each other. So I was like, if I could paint the perfect picture, I would love to have like a two-three seg match with Asuka and just mess each other up," said Deville. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

The Damage CTRL members have failed to find their groove on the red brand. It remains to be seen if The Empress of Tomorrow will make her return to help the faction get back to winning ways.

