9-Time champion turns heel on RAW after assaulting Mustafa Ali backstage

Mustafa Ali was ready to resume his rivalry with Seth Rollins post-Crown Jewel. While Mustafa Ali seemed to be the logical answer to Rollins' United States Championship open challenge, he was taken out before he could even make an entrance. Bobby Lashley attacked him, seemingly cementing his heel turn in the process.

Bobby Lashley is a nine-time champion in WWE. With two WWE Titles, two ECW Titles, three US Title reigns, and two Intercontinental title reigns, he is one of the most accomplished stars in the company.

He teased a heel turn at Crown Jewel when he attacked Brock Lesnar before and after their match. The move was made to get the crowd to turn on him - and it worked.

On RAW this week, Lashley took out Mustafa Ali and answered Seth Rollins' open challenge. However, things didn't play out as expected.

Lashley first attacked Rollins before the bell rang - similar to what he did to Brock Lesnar this past Saturday. He assaulted him so severely that he had to be forced away.

This led to Austin Theory coming out and officially cashing in on the Money in the Bank briefcase. Despite Theory almost winning the match, Lashley returned and took out the young star. Eventually, Theory failed to cash in.

