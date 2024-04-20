9-time WWE champion breaks character to praise Tiffany Stratton following SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton made an instant impact on WWE's main roster following a stellar run on the developmental brand. Today, multi-time champion Asuka broke character and praised the rising stars' moonsault.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton received her main roster call-up and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion quickly became a fan favorite after stacking wins on the brand. Superstars have often praised Stratton's strength and athleticism.

Today, former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion Asuka broke character on X (formerly Twitter) by praising Tiffany Stratton's Prettiest Moonsault Ever from WWE SmackDown.

"Beautiful."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Buff Barbie has been involved in a feud with Naomi and WWE Women's Champion Bayley on Friday Night SmackDown. While both stars are heels on the brand, it's not often that you see Asuka break character to praise a colleague.

Tiffany Stratton wants to face multi-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair established herself as a main eventer over the past few years in the women's division. The Queen would have performed at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia if she was clear to compete after she suffered a severe knee injury on Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton has her eyes set on next year's event and would like to face The Queen. During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Stratton expressed her interest in facing Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2025.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," Stratton said. [From 02:32 – 02:47]

As of now, the location for the event hasn't been finalized, and it will be interesting to see what The Buff Barbie has in store for next year's event after she didn't appear at the two-night event in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton? Sound off by using the discuss button

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

WWE legend didn't always believe in Jade Cargill. He thought she was 'a pretty girl'. More HERE.