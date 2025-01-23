9-time WWE champion would win the Royal Rumble match, predicts Tommy Dreamer

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is less than two weeks away, and the stage is set for a male and female superstar to win the gimmick matches, which would lead to a title match at WrestleMania. Recently, Tommy Dreamer predicted Becky Lynch's return and a potential win at the event.

Last year, Becky Lynch went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion when she put Liv Morgan twice as she lost the Women's World Championship to the rising star and lost the subsequent rematch as well. However, The Man has not provided an update on her eventual return to the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer predicted which female WWE star could potentially win the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. The veteran thinks the multi-time WWE Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, will return to the promotion and win the gimmick match:

"I could also see a Becky Lynch return, and Becky wins it and goes right to the top of the division, where she has to fight her way through, you know, goes through all the other women," Dreamer said. (From 14:15 to 14:27)

Ex-WWE employee thinks Becky Lynch will return at Royal Rumble 2025

Becky Lynch's absence can be felt as she was a staple of the red brand and created several iconic moments on the flagship show. However, it's been over half a year, and The Man hasn't made any significant television appearances for the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Tommy Carlucci thinks the multi-time Women's Champion would return to the company and compete at the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match:

"I mean, we saw her at the promo shoot for Netflix. So what the hell is going on with Becky? I don't get it. I'm like you, Coach. I don't get it. Is it done? Is it not done? Are you coming? Are you not coming? We all know she's going to show up at the Royal Rumble, right?" Tommy Carlucci said. [From 27:44 to 27:57]

It'll be interesting to see which star wins the annual gimmick match.

