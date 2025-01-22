Becky Lynch will return on THIS date, claims ex-WWE employee

A former employee of World Wrestling Entertainment has claimed that Becky Lynch is still under contract with them and will return soon. He urged fans to let go of the anxiety surrounding The Man's status with the company. The man in question is Jonathan Coachman.

The Irish star's husband, Seth Rollins, recently noted that she has a few acting gigs lined up. So while it may take some time before the WWE Universe witnesses Becky Lynch resurfacing on television, Tommy Carlucci has given a date. He claimed "everybody knows" the company is just letting the fans wonder before they inevitably bring her back at the 2025 Royal Rumble, scheduled for February 1.

In the latest episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman brought up Becky Lynch, stating that he has no idea what the company is doing with her. Carlucci agreed that the situation is perplexing, but people can expect her soon:

"I mean, we saw her at the promo shoot for Netflix. So what the hell is going on with Becky? I don't get it. I'm like you, Coach. I don't get it. Is it done? Is it not done? Are you coming? Are you not coming? We all know she's going to show up at the Royal Rumble, right?" Tommy Carlucci said. [From 27:44 to 27:57]

Tommy Carlucci contradicted a recent report by Fightful Select, who revealed that WWE does not have any immediate plans for The Man. The report states that her return date has also not been decided yet.

Could Becky Lynch even the score at WrestleMania 41?

One of the heavily promoted showdowns of last year's WrestleMania was the Irish star's match with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, which she lost. However, the Australian got sidelined not long after the Show of Shows. This paved the way for Lynch to capture the title again. She held it for a month before dropping it to Liv Morgan.

Needless to say, Ripley emphatically defeated The Man on the grand stage.

Rhea Ripley finally reclaimed the top spot in the women's division of RAW on the show's Netflix premiere a few weeks ago when she defeated Liv Morgan. Some believe this was done as a precursor for Becky Lynch's return so as to book a huge WrestleMania rematch later this year.

If you use the quote, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

