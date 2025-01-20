Update on Becky Lynch's status for WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Becky Lynch left World Wrestling Entertainment after her contract expired in June 2024. Although her status in the wrestling business was up in the air, reports state that the Irish star had signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion sometime later.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, her husband Seth Rollins claimed she has a major project coming out soon along with her role in the new Star Trek series on Paramount. However, Rollins did not give away any further details. Now there is some new information regarding The Man's immediate future.

According to Fightful Select, Becky Lynch is reportedly under contract with WWE. And there were no plans to bring her back for the premiere of RAW on Netflix, contrary to what was believed at the time, and she was not present at the show. Until December 2024, the company had not nailed down any WrestleMania plans for The Man. Her return date has also not been decided yet.

Trending

Before her departure, Lynch had won the Women's World Championship immediately after Rhea Ripley got sidelined. Interestingly, she was unable to defeat The Eradicator on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April 2024. A section of the viewers hope to see the two reignite their program upon the former champion's return to the ring.

What Seth Rollins said about Becky Lynch's future

Seth Rollins noted that Becky Lynch loves acting, and has decided to give that side of her career some time amidst her absence in WWE.

Rollins emphasized his wife's busy schedule. He claimed that she had been hustling all along and not taking rest at home, unlike what was believed when she quietly left the wrestling scene. Here's what the former World Heavyweight Champion said during his interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet earlier this month.

"My wife loves acting. She's way better at it than I am. She's got awesome stuff coming out, obviously, she announced her bit on Star Trek, which is going to be sick. I think that comes out maybe next year and she's got another thing that I'm not allowed to talk about that'll be coming out sooner than that. Yeah, I can't say anything. People have been like 'Oh. she's on hiatus, taking a break.' She has not been taking a break. She has been working her tail off the last six, seven months, she's been hustling," Rollins said.

As for her wrestling career, Becky Lynch had assured late last year that it was far from over and that sooner or later she would be back to exact revenge on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio for starters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback