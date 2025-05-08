9 WWE stars officially become free agents

Nine WWE stars have now officially become free agents going forward. It is effective immediately.

WWE stars who are released usually have to wait 90 days before they can work elsewhere. If they are on a main roster contract with the company, they have to fulfill their no-compete clause for that length of time. All of them were released from the company back on February 8. Their no-compete clause comes to an end, and thus, they will be able to work for companies outside the company.

The Authors of Pain, aka Akam and Rezar, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, The Good Brothers, aka Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci, and Elektra Lopez, will all be free agents and may appear elsewhere. Their time with the company is officially at an end.

Fans will have to wait and see where they end up. As of right now, there has been talk about the Good Brothers working with NJPW going forward.

Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander has confirmed his free agency as well. The star is done with WWE. Now that they are no longer restricted by their contracts and the no-compete clause, more stars should appear elsewhere in the coming weeks.

