99 days after dropping out of Dominik Mysterio's title match 29-year-old WWE star updates fans; had no feelings in legs

A WWE star has finally updated fans about his legitimate injury 99 days after dropping out of action ahead of a title match against Dominik Mysterio.

Wes Lee suffered an injury back in late 2023. On the December 6 episode of NXT, Lee made his way out to the ring to say that although he was ready to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship, he would not be able to compete thanks to an injury that was causing him excruciating pain. The injury was bad, and apparently, the star had no feeling in his legs.

A further report about the situation said that the injury was entirely legitimate. As a result, he would be having back surgery and would be missing around eight to 12 months. Although it's only been 99 days since then, there appears to be an update.

Wes Lee posted on Twitter today, with the caption that he was ready to rise "from the ashes." In the video he posted, he slowly walked to the ring's apron and then paused there with one foot on the ropes.

He took a deep breath before jumping in. It appears that he's ready to start training again.

It remains to be seen when he finally returns to the ring and when he does so if it's on the main roster. There might still be a ways to go before he is cleared to return.

Dominik Mysterio is no longer the champion of NXT

When Lee left, Dominik Mysterio was the North American Champion.

That's no longer the case. He lost it at his next title defense - the match where he was supposed to face Wes Lee. Dragon Lee won it instead.

Now, though, Oba Femi is the champion. He cashed in his Breakout tournament contract to get the title shot and beat Lee when he did it.

Wes Lee could have his work cut out for him on his return.

