A 28-year-old John Cena was the reason 14-time champion beat WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania

Kurt Angle recently revealed that John Cena was the reason he beat Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21.

WrestleMania 21 is regarded as one of the greatest 'Manias in WWE history. The show saw John Cena and Batista become bonafide superstars overnight. Fans also witnessed the dream match between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle. Before the bout, Vince McMahon informed them they could choose who won the match.

During a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that it was Shawn Michaels who suggested Angle win the match since he was starting a feud with Cena and wanted him to have some momentum going into it.

"He said, You know what, you’re gonna end up doing a programme with Cena afterward, and what you need is a good win right now. So that is why I knew that I was going to work with Cena, even though I didn’t, I thought it was going to work with Cena. Yeah, because Shawn told me, you should get the win right here because you’re going to be paired up against John Cena after this," said Angle. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

John Cena reveals the scariest moment of his WWE career

John Cena's rise to the top didn't happen overnight. Although he had a lot of potential and a great look, he was merely treated as an enhancement talent to make other wrestlers look good in the ring.

Although WWE gave him a lot of opportunities, he failed to capitalize on them and was about to be cut from the roster.

On the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Cena revealed that he would have gotten released from the company. However, he was saved at the last minute, thanks to the European tour.

"And I was told, like, 'They make a winter and spring cuts and yeah, you're gonna be in the winter round, just letting you know.' Then the European tour in the fall saved me. So that's my, that's my scariest moment." [H/T SEScoops]

It turned out to be the best thing for the WWE as Cena became the face of the company for several years.

