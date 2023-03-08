"A babyface doesn't put himself over like that" - Wrestling veteran points out the issue in Cody Rhodes' current WWE character (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' recent character work was criticized by wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he claimed that The American Nightmare hasn't acted like a natural babyface, who is supposed to be humble.

Russo also pointed out the issue with Rhodes' promo from last week's episode of SmackDown when he came face-to-face with Roman Reigns:

"I gotta tell you this, Chris, I have to say this because I did not like this and I keep telling you bro, they gotta be careful with this guy. I saw the SmackDown promo, bro, that was very braggadocious. A babyface doesn't put himself over like that, a babyface is supposed to be humble," said Russo

Russo further mentioned that WWE shouldn't be booking Rhodes in such a fashion:

"Bro, I'm telling you, he was so braggadocious, 'Nobody said I could do this and nobody said I could do that'. I'm like, bro, that's not the way you should be booking this dude, bro," added Russo [7:20 – 8:20]

Cody Rhodes on his WWE WrestleMania 39 storyline with Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes recently discussed his WrestleMania 39 storyline with Roman Reigns.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The American Nightmare opened up about the rivalry heading into the biggest match of his career. Rhodes said:

"I'm always kinda hip and keen to the amount of emotion that happens with me on television, and you brought up a good point – it's real. I would say that everything everyone has been watching since I came back at the Royal Rumble is real. In an industry where there's a suspension of disbelief and areas of gray, this is the most real anything has ever been, trying to win a title that my family never touched. The last opportunity they had for it was in the late 70s. It's as real as it gets."

Cody Rhodes will aim to make history by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

