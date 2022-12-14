"A beautiful, se*y woman half naked in the back" - Wrestling veteran questions the creative booking of male superstars in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned WWE's creative booking of certain male superstars on the main roster.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized WWE's booking of certain superstars as he mentioned how the company has been writing more adult scripts these days.

The veteran recalled how Triple H was booked during his initial days at the company and compared it to WWE's modern television product.

"When I was writing, especially for DX, I was watching the show today. Bro, there's a lot of clever sexual innuendo, okay? Double entendres, especially Triple H was given a lot of that, and it was written at an adult level, it wasn't tiny balls, and Triple H was saying, 'No, I got big balls!' It was done in a funny, creative way. I don't know why that has made the list of, you can't have double entendres anymore, where stuff has adult meaning and it is at an adult level. But we gotta go down to, 'I got big balls, no you got tiny balls.'"

Russo went on to criticize how male superstars are booked in the company. The veteran writer seemed frustrated that cheesy innuendo is included in the modern era but men aren't booked into more adult situations.

"These are wrestlers, bro, these are athletes, these are supposed to be men's men. How do we go throughout the whole show without one of them commenting on what that backstage interviewer is wearing? (...) You've got a beautiful, se*y woman half naked in the back and none of these testosterone-charged guys are saying nothing!" (50:16- 51:46)

Ex-WWE veteran bashed Dominik Mysterio for interfering during Rhea Ripley's match

Ex-WWE veteran Vince Russo bashed Dominik Mysterio for interfering in the match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka on RAW.

In continuation of the same interview, Russo detailed how Dom was begging Asuka while the latter hit him with a Blue Mist.

He further stated:

"When the opponent's down, he gets the tag and then he does the 'Eddie' thing like he has been dominating. It's not that hard, ... He's begging Asuka and then is blinded by the Blue Mist. I don't know bro."

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has for its male superstars on the main roster.

