"A bloody trailblazer" - WWE Superstar praises Rhea Ripley after Elimination Chamber: Perth, latter responds

WWE star Indi Hartwell took to social media to send a message to Rhea Ripley after the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

At the recently concluded PLE, Hartwell teamed up with Candice LeRae to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, the duo were unsuccessful in dethroning the champions on the kickoff show.

During the main event of the show, Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The Eradicator had a great showing in front of her people in Australia.

Taking to Twitter/X, Indi Hartwell praised Ripley for being an inspiration to Australian wrestlers and superstars.

"Thank you Rhea for being such a bloody trailblazer. Australia is so proud of you," wrote Hartwell.

In response to the same, Ripley tweeted a six-word message.

"we are all in this together."

Rhea Ripley made a bold claim about headlining WrestleMania 40 with Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are set to cross paths at WrestleMania 40. Lynch will challenge The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship after she became the new #1 contender for the title.

Speaking in an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Ripley expressed her interest in headlining WrestleMania 40 against The Man.

She said:

"I mean, Mami already main evented her WrestleMania. So, why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping into the ring at Mania is main event-worthy. I really do. The last time we faced each other was in NXT leading up to Survivor Series and WarGames, that was Mami's time to shine."

She added:

"And, it's still Mami's time to shine because Mami is always on top. And, I've proved that time in and time again. So, if we are given the opportunity, if we take the opportunity to be the main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready."

Ripley will aim to successfully defend her title at WrestleMania 40 when she steps into the ring with Lynch.

