"A can’t miss signing for AEW" - 3-Time WWE Champion reacts to Braun Strowman's release

Braun Strowman was released from the WWE along with five other superstars earlier today, and wrestling fans are still reeling from the shocking development.

Strowman was one of WWE's top guys, and fans would have never imagined seeing his name on the list of released talents. However, we've grown accustomed to the frequent bombshells in professional wrestling.

The Monster Among Men has astonishingly closed the doors on his WWE chapter, and he even released an intriguing photo while reacting to his release.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Several well-known wrestling personalities have also shared their thoughts on the recent WWE exit. Mick Foley, who never shies away from sharing his well-informed views on social media, had some excellent takes regarding Braun Strowman's future.

The legendary 3-time WWE Champion began by admitting to being surprised by Braun Strowman's release. Foley speculated that Strowman is a big enough name that can choose his next destination.

The hardcore legend added that a 'fired up Strowman' could be an essential signing for AEW.

"The Strowman release is particularly surprising - but I'm guessing Braun can write his own ticket for anywhere he'd like to work. A fired up Strowman would seem like a can't miss signing for @AEW," wrote Foley.

Mick Foley also addressed Braun Strowman's past comments about never working for another company apart from the WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that unless Strowman was confident about his financial security, the 37-year-old star should consider all available options.

"I know Braun has spoken of never working for another company - but unless he's set for life at age 37, he might want to explore his options," Foley added in his follow-up tweet

I know Braun has spoken of never working for another company - but unless he’s set for life at age 37, he might want to explore his options. https://t.co/GJunhSzHTm — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 2, 2021

On a related note regarding the recent releases, Foley also reacted to Ruby Riott's WWE departure and expressed his optimism about her future. Foley stated that fans are yet to see the best of the 30-year-old star, also known as Heidi Lovelace.

"For @RubyRiottWWE the best is yet to come. I firmly believe that," noted Foley.

Could we see Braun Strowman in AEW?

While Braun Strowman could be a game-changing signing for AEW, Tony Khan already has quite a stacked roster that features a solid mix of seasoned vets and young independent talent.

Strowman is an established name who would certainly not come cheap, but would AEW be willing to roll the dice on the former Universal Champion?

Should they? Let us know your opinion on Strowman possibly going to AEW in the comments section.

