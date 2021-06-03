Braun Strowman breaks silence on WWE release, posts a very interesting photo 

Braun Strowman has finally reacted to his shocking WWE release by posting a short tweet. The former Universal Champion mentioned that he was glad to have experienced a WWE chapter in his career, and he ended the tweet with a message of gratitude.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

The superstar used the exact words in his Instagram post, accompanied by a fascinating picture featuring Strowman and several other ex-WWE talents.

It should be noted that the only star still with the WWE from the photo above is Bray Wyatt.

Braun Strowman's WWE career

Braun Strowman is a former Strongman who arrived in the WWE in 2013 with a lot of promise.

Strowman was introduced as The Wyatt Family's Black Sheep after two years of training in 2015, and it didn't take time for Strowman's stock to rise as he had a dominant run of squash victories.

Strowman's singles career kicked off in 2016 following his separation from The Wyatt Family, and he quickly developed as a prominent character on WWE TV. The Monster Among Men went on to have his greatest feud to date against Roman Reigns before setting his sights on championship glory.

During his time in the WWE, Strowman won the Universal, Intercontinental, and RAW Tag Team titles. Strowman also grabbed the Greatest Royal Rumble trophy and championship in 2018.

The Monster Among Men was booked to win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019, but he didn't win his first world title until he beat Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win SmackDown's top belt.

Braun Strowman's name is inarguably the most surprising on the list of outgoing wrestlers, and the backstage details surrounding his exit have also been released if you haven't read them yet. What's next for Braun Strowman after his WWE release? Let us know your thoughts and reactions to the WWE releases in the comments section.

