Change announced for tonight's WWE NXT card; updated preview

There have been an awful lot of injuries in WWE NXT lately, and the latest one has impacted tonight's NXT Women's Tag Team title match.

Jessi Kamea, part of The Robert Stone Brand, was supposed to team with Aliyah tonight to face the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. However, she is injured and cannot compete.

Instead, Robert Stone has turned to Mercedes Martinez once again to team with Aliyah in hopes of bringing the NXT Women's Tag Team titles to his brand.

How will William Regal handle the NXT Tag Team title situation tonight?

Speaking of injuries, Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder in the main event of WWE NXT last week. It left NXT General Manager William Regal no other choice but to vacate the titles.

Regal has stated that he will address the vacant tag team title situation tonight on WWE NXT.

As of this writing, this is the current card for tonight's edition of WWE NXT:

William Regal will address the situation between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly

Oney Lorcan goes one on one with Karrion Kross

NXT UK Champion WALTER will step into the ring to face Drake Maverick

LA Knight looks to avenge his torn up suit as he faces Bronson Reed

Raquel Gonzalez teams with Dakota Kai to face the team of Zoey Stark and the NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will face Kushida in a non-title match

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defend the NXT Women's Tag Team titles against The Robert Stone Brand

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is only two weeks away, so expect a great episode from the black and gold brand tonight.

Advertisement

BREAKING: #WWENXT General Manager @RealKingRegal has vacated the NXT Tag Team Titles due to an injury suffered by @strongstylebrit. @ONEYLORCAN https://t.co/qpFYMqKkes — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2021

Are you excited for tonight's edition of WWE NXT? What match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.