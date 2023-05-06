"A Classic 5 star match" - Fans push for SmackDown star to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions

The landscape of WWE changed once again when Triple H revealed how the company would crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. After the blockbuster announcement, fans pitched for recently returned star AJ Styles to win the new title at Night of Champions.

Last month, Triple H announced the return of the World Heavyweight Championship with a new belt design specifically for a brand that doesn't have Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last week, the new title was assigned to Monday Night RAW during the Draft.

Recently, Triple H announced that superstars from the blue brand would get the opportunity to go after the new title. Fans immediately pushed for a match between RAW's Seth Rollins and SmackDown's AJ Styles in the finals for the title at WWE Night of Champions 2023, with The Phenomenal One winning the gold.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.



This seems like the best move for Night of Champions. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.This seems like the best move for Night of Champions. https://t.co/AjSxeB7Sjx

The Tree 🌴 @robbyplaha @ProWFinesse I’m not gonna lie I rather want Styles to win if this happens @ProWFinesse I’m not gonna lie I rather want Styles to win if this happens 😬

Anthony S @StraderZane @WrestlePurists Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight Title would be amazing @WrestlePurists Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight Title would be amazing https://t.co/kgnAGpTci8

Squirtle Boy @squirtleboy95 but what will happen to The Oc? I can clearly see AJ Styles win the new title and head to Rawbut what will happen to The Oc? I can clearly see AJ Styles win the new title and head to Raw 🔥 but what will happen to The Oc?

Last week, The O.C. was drafted together to WWE SmackDown, where AJ Styles made his return. The Phenomenal One winning the new World Heavyweight Championship would lead him back to Monday Night RAW as the face of the red brand.

AJ Styles has previously faced Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship

In 2019, the company pushed Seth Rollins as one of the biggest faces after Roman Reigns took some time off and went away for a while. The Visionary ended up winning the Royal Rumble match and faced Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles feuded with Randy Orton, and the two legends collided at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In the end, The Phenomenal One beat The Viper and continued his winning streak. After the event, he moved to the red brand, where he came face to face against Seth Rollins.

The two superstars feuded for a month after Superstar Shake-up on the red brand. The Phenomenal One got a shot at the Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and the two were set for a first-time-ever showdown at WWE Money in the Bank 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut.

After a stellar match, The Visionary was able to retain his title. Later, Styles formed The O.C. on the red brand and won the United States Championship.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins feuded with Baron Corbin and Brock Lesnar over the summer before winning his second Universal Championship from The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam 2019.

Do you want to see AJ Styles win the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

