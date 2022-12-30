"A compromised situation" - Mick Foley reacts to Twitter hashtag for a long-awaited WWE Hall of Fame induction

As we approach the WrestleMania season, the voices urging WWE to induct a few veteran wrestlers into the Hall of Fame get louder on the internet. This year is no different as fans have again begun a campaign for Chyna's solo induction, with Mick Foley even opening up about the same on his podcast.

The Ninth Wonder of the World is already in the WWE Hall of Fame as she was inducted with D-Generation X in 2019. Despite getting the prestigious honor after being ignored for years, the WWE Universe has longed to see Chyna in the Hall of Fame by herself.

The late great star changed women's wrestling and inspired several talents to follow in her footsteps. Chyna experienced many setbacks in her personal life after leaving WWE and sadly suffered a premature death at the age of 46.

While it took a long time for WWE to acknowledge Joanie Laurer's contributions to wrestling, Mick Foley was satisfied with how she'd been recognized and had a message regarding all the hashtags that have started doing the rounds of late:

Here's what he said on the latest Foley is Pod episode:

"Jonie is in the Hall of Fame. I think all these hast tags, you know, to get her in, it's like, she is in there. Like, this is a compromised situation. And now she is getting a wonderful A&E documentary, from what I understand. She is being acknowledged. She is being talked about. Her contributions have never been more recognized." [1:16:18 - 1:16:43]

WWE veteran Mick Foley on Chyna's legacy in professional wrestling

At the peak of her powers, Chyna was on par with the male superstars in terms of her popularity. The superstar is, to date, the only female wrestler to have won the Intercontinental Championship. What made her feat even more impressive was that she had two reigns with the title.

While Mick Foley admitted that capturing the IC Championship was a massive career highlight for Chyna, he felt her impact on the business couldn't be measured just by her title reigns.

Foley continued:

"I don't think we can pick one moment. I think her legacy is that she was a trailblazer, well ahead of her time. Finally, getting long overdue recognition. So well deserved, but if I had to pick one thing, I think it is the Intercontinental Champion. Yeah. What a great moment!" [1:21:08 - 1:21:36]

Chyna @ChynaJoanLaurer The time has come for Chyna to get her solo induction so long overdue that she so rightly deserves. She should be in the HOF solo. WWE "Acknowledge Her" and induct her into the HOF. The time is now ! Let's make this go viral. #letherinsolo The time has come for Chyna to get her solo induction so long overdue that she so rightly deserves. She should be in the HOF solo. WWE "Acknowledge Her" and induct her into the HOF. The time is now ! Let's make this go viral.#letherinsolo https://t.co/GV1GzzlP06

